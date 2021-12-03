Watch
One gunshot wound, one dog bite, no fatalities following Thursday evening incident in Omaha

OPD: The dog was not a police K-9
Kevin Rempe/KMTV
Omaha Police officers on the scene of 45th and Spencer shooting. Thursday 12/2/2021.
Omaha Police
Posted at 6:49 PM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 19:51:50-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Officer Phillip Anson with the Omaha Police Department confirmed a non-fatal shooting early Thursday evening near 45th and Spencer Streets.

Two parties were transported to Nebraska Medicine with non-life-threatening injuries. One party had a gunshot wound, the other was bit by a dog. Anson noted that the dog was not an OPD K-9, but one that happened to be on the scene.

This is a developing story.

