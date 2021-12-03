One gunshot wound, one dog bite, no fatalities following Thursday evening incident in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Officer Phillip Anson with the Omaha Police Department confirmed a non-fatal shooting early Thursday evening near 45th and Spencer Streets.

Two parties were transported to Nebraska Medicine with non-life-threatening injuries. One party had a gunshot wound, the other was bit by a dog. Anson noted that the dog was not an OPD K-9, but one that happened to be on the scene.

This is a developing story.

