One killed, four injured in overnight shooting in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - One person died and four others were injured in an overnight shooting in Omaha.

Police said officers responded to a parking lot near 2311 North 24th Street shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday following multiple gunshots in the area.

Officers said they found 19-year-old Jazsmine Washington suffering from a gunshot wound. She was brought to Nebraska Med but later died from her injuries.

Four other victims were brought to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other victims were identified as 20-year-old Janyah Tompkins, 20-year-old Tameira Rollins, 50-year-old Todd Wakefield, and 19-year-old Aashiah Barnes.

Anyone with information on the shooting can call the homicide unit at 402-444-5656 or Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

Tips leading to the identification and arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.

The homicide was Omaha's second in as many days. An 18-year-old man died after a shooting at Levi Carter Park early Saturday.

