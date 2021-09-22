OneWorld Community Health brings healthcare to local schools

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — It was a big morning for Bellevue Public Schools, as Bellevue East held its ribbon-cutting event for its new partnership with OneWorld Community Health Clinic.

OneWorld Medical Mobile will now visit Bellevue East twice a week to provide healthcare needs for students, staff, and their families.

“This is a different model where we are hitting the road and getting out to people instead of making families come to us,” OneWorld Community Health CEO Andrea Skolkin said.

“This addition is totally awesome,” Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike said. “I have a senior here at East. I’m going to get him signed up so we will see how many times he’s sick this year before he has to go to the bus.”

They have also partnered with Ralston High School and its school district, where they will visit twice a week as well.

Medical Mobile will keep students in school and make it easier for parents, who would otherwise have to take time off at work.

“It’s a win-win for all of us. The disruption of them having to leave school to get medical needs, maybe being out a few days, where here they can get that taken care of right away,” Bellevue Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Rippe said. “They can get the medication that they need, get physicals, get those things taken care of right away. It’s a great partnership and something we are looking forward to. Just a great service that we can provide our students, staff members, and families.”

The partnership between Bellevue Public Schools and OneWorld has been in the works for three years, but with the pandemic still making its presence felt, it couldn’t have come at a better time.

“We’re anxiously awaiting approval for the vaccine for the kids 12 and under so that we will be right here ready to roll when that approval comes,” Skolkin said.

“I know they will be able to provide those with parent consent, so that’s just another service that they can provide that will help all of us,” Rippe said.

Bellevue East Principal Dr. Jeff Wagner also stressed the importance of extra-curricular activities for students and the fact that the Medical Mobile clinic will make it much easier for students to get physicals on the spot, allowing them to participate in high school athletics.

