OPD announces retirement of Mounted Patrol Unit horse Orozco

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Omaha Police Department celebrated the retirement of Mounted Patrol Unit horse Orozco on Friday.

Orozco was with the Omaha Police Department since 2017. Over the years, he worked during several major events such as the College World Series and the civil unrest of 2020.

He was retired because he developed arthritis in his neck.

He was donated by Hector Orozco, the husband of fallen officer Kerrie Orozco.

Orozco was ridden by officer Nathan Waller.

Orozco will now reside at H&H Lessons and Trailriding in Bellwood, Nebraska.

