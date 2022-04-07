Watch
OPD called to Omaha North High School to break up altercation; one student treated for cut leg

Posted at 5:47 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 18:47:42-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to Omaha police, officers responded to a call at North High School at 12:25 p.m. on Thursday to assist school resource officers and school security with a reported cutting.

Officers were advised that two male students got into an altercation which allegedly resulted in a 17-year-old being cut in the upper leg area by a 15-year-old. The 17-year-old was transported to Creighton University Medical Center with minor injuries.

The 15-year-old suspect was booked into Douglas County Youth Center on charges of second degree assault, use of a weapon, terroristic threats, concealing a weapon and resisting arrest.

 

