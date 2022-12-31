OPD confirms Officer Johnny Palermo will be retiring

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department has confirmed that Officer Johnny Palermo, one of the people being investigated by FBI regarding PACE, will retire.

"Our department will also seek that his law enforcement certification is revoked through the Nebraska crime commission," said OPD.

