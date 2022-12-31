Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

OPD confirms Officer Johnny Palermo will be retiring

Omaha Police Department Cruiser From Side View
Libby Kamrowski/ KMTV 3 News Now
An Omaha Police Department cruiser sits outside of the Nebraska State Office Building on Thursday, June 30, 2022 in Omaha, Neb.
Omaha Police Department Cruiser From Side View
Posted at 7:58 PM, Dec 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-30 20:58:16-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Police Department has confirmed that Officer Johnny Palermo, one of the people being investigated by FBI regarding PACE, will retire.

"Our department will also seek that his law enforcement certification is revoked through the Nebraska crime commission," said OPD.

SEE MORE: Omaha FBI conducts searches at 3 locations related to PACE program, 2 officers on administrative leave

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018