OPD Deputy Chief Ken Kanger retires at end of month

KMTV
Ken Kanger
Posted at 2:30 PM, Nov 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-25 15:30:35-05

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police Department Deputy Chief Ken Kanger is retiring from the department at the end of November. Kanger will be taking a position as a deputy chief with the Omaha Airport Authority, according to an email from OPD earlier in the month.

