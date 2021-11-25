OPD Deputy Chief Ken Kanger retires at end of month

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Police Department Deputy Chief Ken Kanger is retiring from the department at the end of November. Kanger will be taking a position as a deputy chief with the Omaha Airport Authority, according to an email from OPD earlier in the month.
RELATED: OPD deputy chief draws inspiration to connect with area youth from fallen officer Kerrie Orozco
We wish Deputy Chief Ken Kanger all the best as he retires from the #OPD this week. He is a shining example of what community policing is all about both in word and action. Thank you @OPDDCKanger for your leadership and passion toward making Omaha a better, safer city! pic.twitter.com/a6HLn1JRMo— Omaha Police Dept (@OmahaPolice) November 24, 2021
Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.
Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.