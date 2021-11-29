OPD names victims in Monday morning fatal car wreck at 144th and Eldorado

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from Omaha police, officers were dispatched to a personal injury car crash at 144th Street and Eldorado Drive on Monday morning at 10:49 a.m. The crash resulted in one fatality and at least two injuries.

A southbound 2012 Toyota Tundra was traveling above the posted 45mph speed limit when it struck a stopped 2017 Chevy Malibu. The Malibu then struck a stopped 2015 Chevy Equinox and a 2022 BMW 840i.

The driver of the Malibu, 78-year-old Patricia I. Brinkman of Omaha, was declared deceased at the scene. The unrestrained drivers of the Toyota and Equinox were transported to CHI Bergan Mercy by Omaha Fire Department medics with possible serious injuries. The restrained BMW driver was uninjured.

The driver of the Toyota was identified as Gerard Skutnik, 55, of Omaha. He is being treated for a fractured wrist.

This crash remains under investigation. The roadway was reopened at 2:50 p.m.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.