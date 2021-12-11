OPD's Homicide Unit looking for witnesses to a November shooting at DJ's Dugout

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — OPD’s Homicide Unit is looking to speak with witnesses of the shooting that took place on Nov. 20 at the 114th Street location of DJ's Dugout.

The incident still remains under investigation at this time.

They ask that if you were at the DJ’s Dugout at the time of the shooting to please contact the OPD Homicide Unit at (402) 444-5656 or to provide information anonymously, contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

