OPL Board supports partnership with Heritage Services; some community members remain skeptical

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Public Library is moving forward with its collaboration with Heritage Services, while some in the community remain skeptical of the partnership.

During a public meeting on Thursday the OPL Board of Trustees voted to support a collaboration with the nonprofit, the city and the public to plan for the future.

“Having public/private partnerships is such an amazing opportunity," said board trustee Jen Ray Wang. "This gives us opportunities to do things that are once in a lifetime opportunities in order to expand and enhance accessibility to our public libraries.”

Speculation and rumors of the libraries being sold to private businesses have led to some public distrust of Heritage Services. But the Board of Trustees continues to reaffirm that the nonprofit's role would be to find donors for future projects.

The future plans include updating technology in the libraries and moving the main branch location to 72nd and Dodge. Any final votes will be taken at public meetings.

