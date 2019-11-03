Opossum found with rope around its neck, injuries from being dragged

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Humane Society tweeted out photos of an opossum that was found recently with a rope tied around it's neck, that had injuries from being dragged.

The tweet said "This young opossum was found (Thursday) with a rope tied around his neck. He was bloody and bruised, and it was clear that he had been dragged around and badly abused by someone. Luckily someone found him and called Animal Control, who then took him to @NEWildlifeRehab."

They also tweeted an update saying the critter was doing better and is now on the road to recovery.

If you would like to donate to help animals like this, visit nebraskawildliferehab.org