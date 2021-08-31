OPPD sending crews to help restore power in wake of Hurricane Ida

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Omaha Public Power District is sending 15 employees to Louisiana to aid in power restoration in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

More than one million electric customers are without power in Louisiana and Mississippi after the devastating storm.

OPPD said its team – including four, three-person line crews, two transportation mechanics, and one field supervisor – is expected to arrive in Baton Rouge Tuesday night.

“Our linemen are happy for the opportunity to provide mutual aid support,” said OPPD Papillion Center Manager Eli Schiessler.

The Nebraska Public Power District is also sending crews down to help restore power in that region.

