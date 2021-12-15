OPPD warns Omaha area residents of potential power outages

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to OPPD, wind is the single greatest cause of power outages. We could see winds above 70 mph on Wednesday, and OPPD wants to make sure its customers are fully prepared for potential outages.

Here are a few reminders:

Have a back-up plan for medical equipment that requires electricity.

Make sure your electronics are plugged into a surge protector.

Make sure cell phones and electronic devices are charged, and you have apps on them, so you can receive important alerts.

Remember, to gas up your vehicle at least half-full in case you need to leave your home. Most gas pumps rely on electricity.

While you prepare for potential outages, OPPD is doing the same.

"We are readying equipment, we're making sure all of our trucks are gassed up and ready to go, we're going through maintenance checks and safety checks with our crews reminding them of the dangers of working in high winds and with potentially fallen power lines,” OPPD Media Specialist Jodi Baker said. “So, we're readying our people, our resources, our communication folks, our customer care folks, and preparing for the worst but hoping for the rest."

They want to remind everyone to stay away from fallen power lines and to report all power outages to OPPD.

"Always assume that it is live, high voltage, and extremely dangerous. Stay far back. You really want to stay at least 30 feet back and you want to call 911 or OPPD to report the problem right away,” Baker said. “We really don't know about outages unless you tell us so definitely be ready to report your power outages.”

You can report power outages by visiting the OPPD website, from the OPPD Connect app that you can download on your phone, or by calling 1-800-554-OPPD.

OPPD says they learn and try to improve after every storm and outage.

Because of the outages we had this past summer, they are budgeting more next year for increased tree trimming along with increased maintenance of overhead powerlines.

