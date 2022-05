OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to Omaha Police Officer Chris Gordon, students at Indian Hill Elementary allegedly "admitted to drinking codeine syrup to get high."

Gordon said the incident happened on April 27 and that four students were involved. Omaha police have closed the case and it has been referred to Child Protective Services.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.