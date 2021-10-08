OPS security guard arrested on charges of child sexual assault; OPD looking for other victims

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Police Department has arrested a suspect on charges of sexual assault of a child. Jose Luis Carreno is being charged with three counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child and one count of third-degree sexual assault of a child.

According to a news release from the police, an alleged victim — who is now an adult — came forward saying that she was assaulted by a family member approximately nine years ago.

Police say that a second victim was identified during an investigation. Carreno allegedly sexually assaulted her while she was a student at Gomez Heritage Elementary School, approximately three years ago, where he was working as a security guard.

3 News Now is publishing Carreno's photo because police believe there may be other victims. Our policy is to not publish photos of those who have been charged, but not convicted of crimes unless they are a potential danger to the public or there are victims who have not come forward.

OPD also release the following information:

"If you would like information about talking to your children about this topic, Project Harmony can provide guidance. They can be contacted at 402-595-1326. If you believe your child is a victim of child abuse, you are encouraged to call 911 or the Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-652-1999. The Omaha Police Department Child Victims Unit is working with Omaha Public Schools, Project Harmony, and the Department of Health and Human Services regarding this incident."

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.