OPS touts progress at upcoming Buena Vista High School

OPS/TWITTER
Buena Vista High School will open in the fall of 2022.
Posted at 2:45 PM, Jul 19, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha Public Schools is touting the progress being made in the construction of a future high school in the district.

Buena Vista High School, which will open in the fall of 2022, shared photos on Twitter on Monday showing a hallway and a classroom at the school.

“The progress on this beautiful building is incredible,” the high school said in a tweet.

Another tweet showed progress on the school’s athletic fields and track.

Buena Vista High School will be located at 60th and L. It’s one of four schools coming to the district in the coming years. The others are Forest Station Elementary, Pine Elementary, and Westview High School.

