OPS touts progress at upcoming Buena Vista High School

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha Public Schools is touting the progress being made in the construction of a future high school in the district.

Buena Vista High School, which will open in the fall of 2022, shared photos on Twitter on Monday showing a hallway and a classroom at the school.

Picturing Bison students walking down these hallways and in these classrooms! The progress on this beautiful building is incredible! #OPSProud #BringontheBison pic.twitter.com/XQNakhbta0 — Buena Vista High School (@OPS_BuenaVista) July 19, 2021

“The progress on this beautiful building is incredible,” the high school said in a tweet.

Another tweet showed progress on the school’s athletic fields and track.

Bison Athletics will be taking over this athletic field and track in a little over a year! #OPSProud #BringontheBison pic.twitter.com/1VWQfmgHnk — Buena Vista High School (@OPS_BuenaVista) July 19, 2021

Buena Vista High School will be located at 60th and L. It’s one of four schools coming to the district in the coming years. The others are Forest Station Elementary, Pine Elementary, and Westview High School.

RELATED: OPS provides updates on schools part of 2018 bond

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.