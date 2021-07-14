Organizations, neighbors helping those still without power

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It’s now been nearly four days since a massive storm hit Omaha, knocking out the power for thousands. While many have electricity restored, others are still in the dark.

As OPPD works to bring electricity to those still without power, organizations and neighbors are stepping up to help with some basic needs.

Nonprofits like the Salvation Army say they’re seeing more people make use of their food pantry this week.

“People are always grateful and appreciative that we're able to help in at least some way to help replenish some of the food that they’ve lost," said Major Mark Martsolf. "For some people, it was hundreds of dollars worth of food.”

Community members and organizations in North Omaha are coming together to provide food and a place to cool off for their neighbors still without power. More tonight on @3NewsNowOmaha pic.twitter.com/G2tpEavhy5 — Jessika Eidson KMTV (@JessikaEidsonTV) July 13, 2021

They’re offering food at the Burrow Center from 9-11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Visitors need to bring a form of ID and proof of address.

Heartland Hope Mission is also offering a week's worth of food including milk, meat, and fresh produce at their South Omaha Pantry, located at 2021 U Street. The pantry will be open Tuesdays: 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., Thursdays: 1:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., and Saturdays: 9:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

While organizations are welcoming the community through their doors, neighbors in the areas still being affected by blackouts are doing what they can to help even while many of them are without power themselves.

“You have to meet people where they’re at," said Tamika Mease with the Woman to Woman Organization. "And this is where we’re at. Our community right here in the heart of North Omaha.”

Several North Omaha organizations and business leaders came together at the Metoyer Event Center on Tuesday to offer their neighbors food, a place to cool off, and support during this difficult time.

“We’ll get through it together, and until everyone’s power is restored we will continue to do this," Mease said.

