Over 17k attend Nebraska Congressman's tele-townhall, concerns over federal funding, farm bill, Ukraine

Congressman Bacon held a tele-town hall with 17,300 attendees.

Topics included war in Ukraine, social security, tariffs, and support for farmers.

Bacon vowed to address concerns about the Trump Administration.

Tuesday, Congressman Don Bacon hosted a tele-townhall, Bacon tackled pressing issues like the war in Ukraine and the farm bill, engaging with over 17,000 participants.

Congressman Bacon said hosting town halls this way is more efficient and allows more of his constituents to get answers to their questions.

However, not everyone agrees. Central Omaha neighbor Linda Jensen said having it over the phone was the easy way out.

"There's lots of places that we could get a lot of people into, and he, he, you know, I'm sure many, if he said we want a place like I said, Memorial Park come see us, we can put 10,000 in the park," said Jensen.

On X Bacon, promised to "talk tough" about the Trump Administration. About 17,300 people attended, asking questions about the war in Ukraine, social security, tariffs, Medicare and Veteran Affairs cuts, and support for farmers.

"What measures are being taken to finalize the farm bill so it can be passed as soon as possible?" asked an attendee.

"We have to work across the aisle, and I think it makes it for a better farm bill, The biggest thing we're working on in this farm bill, the biggest change is we want to double the money that we spend on promoting our agriculture throughout the throughout the world." said Rep. Bacon.

Many questions centered around cuts to federal funding, so KMTV asked Rep. Bacon what he thinks about the budget reconciliation bill. He said that mandatory spending needs to be refined in order to lower the national debt. And that bills impacting the national budget and taxes will likely be extended, because House conservatives have narrow margins.

"The bill that we're looking at the reconciliation bill, the House passed one that looked at about $2 trillion in cut. We were reluctant to vote for that number if that was gonna be the actual number, but we were assured by our two chairmen involved and the leadership in the House Republican leadership that the Senate numbers are much lower. So that's why I'm saying we are not going to make these cuts that you keep hearing about on Medicaid," said Rep. Bacon.

Rep. Bacon hosts townhalls every quarter, he told KMTV he is unsure if his next one will be in person or virtual.

