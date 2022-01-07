Pantos formally files to run for Douglas County Attorney

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Long-time Legal Aid of Nebraska Executive Dave Pantos is officially running for Douglas County Attorney.

Pantos filed for the election on Thursday afternoon.

Much of his career in Omaha has involved community-centered projects like helping those facing evictions.

As county attorney, he wants to address prison overcrowding as well as creating more fairness and transparency in the system.

“We need criminal justice reform desperately in our community,” Pantos said. “And the incumbent used to be opposed to that, and I'd like to run, get elected and change a few things."

Pantos served as a legal aid of Nebraska from 2006 to 2014.

County Attorney Don Kleine announced his re-election bid in September.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.