Papillion Fire Department stresses awareness as metro area sees dry weather and increased fire risk

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Much of Nebraska is seeing drought conditions. Dry weather is leading to high fire dangers.

The Papillion Fire Department is sharing tips and advice for people as warmer temperatures and drier weather set in.

Steve Thornburg with PFD recommends caution when grilling or using fire pits and keeping a bucket of water nearby should there be a need to extinguish something.

Thornburg also said this year has been busy for firemen. The area has seen more large fires than usual, including a recent one which closed Highway 370 in Papillion on Saturday.

“We usually have one or two a year,” he said. “So we're ahead of where we normally are this time of year.”

Thornburg added the fire was 150 acres wide.

As far as what to avoid, Thornburg says careless disposal of cigarettes is a common mistake drivers make. He also recommends removing any chains from vehicles and being extra cautious parking in grassy areas should your vehicle break down.

