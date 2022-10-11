Papillion man pleaded guilty of 3 counts of felony animal cruelty after hundreds of animals found in home

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A Papillion man who was originally charged with seven felonies and five misdemeanor charges has entered a plea deal.

These charges stem from an incident in December 2021 in which 665 animals were removed from the home. Seventy of them were found dead.

On Tuesday, Edward Luben pleaded guilty to three counts of cruel neglect of animals in his care.

Sentencing for Luben is scheduled for January 10, 2023.

