Sarpy County Attorney files charges in animal neglect case; 665 animals allegedly removed from home

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a press release from the Office of the Sarpy County Attorney, Edward Luben of Papillion was booked into the Sarpy County jail Wednesday on seven felony and five misdemeanor charges for the cruel neglect of animals in his care.

In December 2021, the Nebraska Humane Society and Papillion Police Department executed a search warrant at Kilkinny Circle in Papillion to recover evidence of the cruel neglect of animals.

Officials allegedly seized and removed 665 animals from the home, including exotic birds, reptiles, amphibians and mammals. Approximately 70 of the 665 animals were found deceased during the search, and two animals had to be euthanized due to the extent of their injuries.

The Nebraska Humane Society evaluated and treated the surviving animals.

Deputy County Attorney Dominique Jones has been working closely with the Nebraska Humane Society and Papillion Police Department.

“These animals were living in deplorable conditions. Many of them were severely malnourished or had physical impairments due to their living conditions,” Jones said. “The fact that so many of the animals survived is a testament to the Nebraska Humane Society’s work. They spent countless time and resources rescuing the animals.”

Luben’s next scheduled court appearance is at 8 a.m. March 25.

If you have information that may lead to the discovery of animal abuse or neglect, contact the Nebraska Humane Society at 402-444-7800, ext. 1.

