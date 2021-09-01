Watch
Parole officer found justified in shooting that led to car chase from Council Bluffs to Omaha

Officer knew the man he shot says attorney's office
The scene where Brown discharged his weapon while trying to apprehend Kelsey Hanna.
Posted at 11:29 AM, Sep 01, 2021
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — According to a release from the Pottawattamie County Attorney’s office, a Council Bluffs Parole Officer will face no charges after firing and hitting a suspect who allegedly drove his vehicle into the officer while he was attempting to take another suspect into custody.

Read the full release from the Pottawattamie County Attorney’s Office Below:

Iowa officer-involved shooting ends in arrest in Omaha

