Parole officer found justified in shooting that led to car chase from Council Bluffs to Omaha

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — According to a release from the Pottawattamie County Attorney’s office, a Council Bluffs Parole Officer will face no charges after firing and hitting a suspect who allegedly drove his vehicle into the officer while he was attempting to take another suspect into custody.

RELATED: Iowa officer-involved shooting ends in arrest in Omaha

Read the full release from the Pottawattamie County Attorney’s Office Below:

Our original report of the incident:

Iowa officer-involved shooting ends in arrest in Omaha

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.