Partnership 4 Kids to recognize graduates on June 6

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Partnership 4 Kids will recognize 95 high school seniors and 20 college students for graduating with a special honors celebration at the College of Saint Mary’s Gross Auditorium.

Ceremonies will be held on June 6 in two different sessions, one at 1 p.m. and one at 3 p.m.

“Despite struggles with mental and physical health, increased financial challenges, and the many academic roadblocks that resulted from the pandemic, Partnership 4 Kids students persisted and have come out even stronger on the other side. Partnership 4 Kids high school graduates have maintained a 3.43 GPA and have collectively been awarded 170 individual college scholarships worth more than $450,000 in total. Partnership 4 Kids’ 2021 college graduates have earned degrees in programs ranging from animal ecology and engineering to music education and web development,” Partnership 4 Kids said in a press release.

On top of recognizing Partnership 4 Kids graduates, student recipients of 2021-22 post-secondary scholarship awards and additional honors will also be announced at the June 6 ceremonies.

