PAY IT FORWARD: Bennington art teacher receives $500 check

Omaha, Neb. (KMTV) – Congratulations to Josh Powell, Bennington Art teacher who received a $500.00 check from our 3 News Now Pay It Forward Campaign with First Interstate Bank.

As the nominators shared with us:

Mr. Powell is a fabulous art teacher at Bennington High School. He cares deeply about his students and wants to see them succeed through art. He has taught me how to use art to help ease my anxiety and find peace. This money would allow for him to buy more art materials to help more students in the classroom try new techniques, learn more through art, and move beyond the basic materials presented in a public school. He never asks for anything, and I would like to surprise him with this gift to help him continue reaching more students. He helped me find myself through art. I know he could reach so many more students. Please consider him for this gift.

Congrats to Josh Powell and Class!

