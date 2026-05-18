PAY IT FORWARD: Blair teacher receives $500 check

Omaha, Neb. (KMTV) – Congratulations to Cherri Yost, Blair teacher who received a $500.00 check from our 3 News Now Pay It Forward Campaign with First Interstate Bank.

As the nominators shared with us:

Art supplies are not cheap. Cherri works diligently with her students (on a very strict budget) to expose them to the various ediums available. I work closely with Cherri to create an annual art exhibit at our local Blair Public Library to highlight the good things happening in the world of art in our local schools.

Congrats to Cherri Yost and Class!

