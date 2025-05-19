PAY IT FORWARD: Fremont teacher receives $500 check

Congratulations to Dawn Beck, Fremont teacher who received a $500.00 check from our 3 News Now Pay it Forward Campaign with First Interstate Bank.

As the nominator shared with us, “Mrs. Beck has taught Kindergarten for over 20 years, and throughout that time she has given so much extra time and money to create a classroom learning environment that all students are able to flourish within. She is loving and patient with all her students, and always makes sure there are plenty of educational toys, games and tools for them to enhance their school day, no matter what level that individual student may currently be. At the end of each school year, Kindergarten Graduation is a significant milestone celebrated with a special ceremony at Deer Pointe. Mrs. Beck helps to make this day memorable each year with by organizing the event, making sure each child has a cap, gown, diploma and even a class ring. She has given so much extra time and energy to make this a memorable experience for both her students and their families. She is always available to parents who have questions or concerns and never makes us feel as though we are a bother, whether it be a weekend, weeknights, or very early morning. Mrs. Beck's passion for teaching, flexibility and patience with her students makes her an exemplar Kindergarten teacher who is more than deserving of this Pay it Forward award.”

Congrats to Dawn Beck and Deer Pointe Elementary!