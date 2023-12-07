PAY IT FORWARD: Gretna East High School educator receives $500 check

GRETNA, Neb. (KMTV) — A Gretna East High School teacher received a $500 check from our Pay it Forward Campaign with First Interstate Bank.

Thursday's recipient was Amanda Siemers – she's a special education teacher at the school.

This is her first year teaching in the brand new high school, but she has been teaching in the Gretna School District for 23 years.

Her and a few of her students already have an idea of what they’re going to do with the money.

“Bella here had a really good idea,” she said. “The kids have been working really hard to work on their vocational skills to do a coffee cart and we could really use the money to help with things like that so they can increase what they’re doing with that. So that would be really neat."

