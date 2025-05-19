PAY IT FORWARD: Millard teacher receives $500 check

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Congratulations to Tyler Berzina, Millard West teacher who received a $500.00 check from our 3 News Now Pay it Forward Campaign with First Interstate Bank.

As the nominator shared with us, “I graduated from high school 15 years ago now and I had plenty of great educators, but one I will always be thankful for is Mr. Berzina, and I am sure he doesnâ€™t remember me. Mr. Berzina pushed my thinking process in a direction it had never been before. Not only that, but when possible, he also made learning fun. It was the single hardest class I took in high school and top two hardest classes for me in my education, even as I graduated college. I feel that he helped prepare me the most for college and life after. He pours his heart into his class, and he was so brilliant. I remember stories he would tell about us when he was a kid, like taking things apart and putting things back together. I see my now son as being like him as a child. Mr. Berzina knew my plate was more than full coming up on finals week fall semester in 2005-2006 senior year. My brother was in the ICU in Colorado and my dad was in the hospital in Omaha. My mom was with my brother, so it was just me trying to keep it together enough to pass his class. He knew of the situation and had empathy for my circumstances. He could have continued to push me and my knowledge and skillset, but when I needed it more than I knew, he had grace and even more kindness than before. Mr. Berzina didn't let me skip a final or anything (which is needed and understood), but his gentleness in giving me time, space, empathy and understanding was never forgotten. I think I ended up with a C in his class, that brought down my overall 3.6 or something GPA, but I didnâ€™t fail. I can say with certainty that I continue to think of him, his class and what I needed when it seemed like the rest of the world was falling apart is part of what helped me succeed in college and become who I am today. I became a nurse and then practiced in the NICU in two states for over 12 years before taking a temporary leave in my career focusing on being a mom. Mr. Berzina, your knowledge, wit, kindness and compassion helped me become a better me and I will forever be thankful for your understanding in such a challenging moment in my life. Thank you for helping me become who I am today..!...”

Congrats to Mr. Berzina and Millard West High!