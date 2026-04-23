PAY IT FORWARD: Omaha teacher Amber Winchester receives $500 check

Omaha, Neb. (KMTV) – Congratulations to Amber Winchester, Omaha teacher who received a $500.00 check from our 3 News Now Pay It Forward Campaign with First Interstate Bank.

As the nominators shared with us:

"She went above and beyond to help get our special needs child confident and comfortable in his first year of school. She was a constant helping hand all year, and more. She helped guide us, as parents, on how to navigate having a child in school for the first time, let alone a child that couldn't speak and has incredibly limiting anxieties. She was a shining star in our nervous entrance into the school world. She set our child up not only to be successful in school, but to LOVE school with all of his heart. And to provide him with such an amazing experience truly set him up for greatness in learning."

Congrats to Amber Winchester and Class!

