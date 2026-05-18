PAY IT FORWARD: OPS teacher receives $500 check

Omaha, Neb. (KMTV) – Congratulations to Danielle Kirchhevel, OPS Kindergarten teacher who received a $500.00 check from our 3 News Now Pay It Forward Campaign with First Interstate Bank.

As the nominators shared with us:

Danielle leads her classroom with unlimited and unconditional love for her students. Oftentimes, many of her students each year have educational or behavioral support needs, and Danielle does everything she can to make learning a success for all. She has spearheaded a Disney theater program to encourage young student to explore the performing arts, which has included more expenses this year. This opportunity provides young learners to participate in a cooperative activity outside of the classroom to grow creatively and help them find outlets to express themselves. Additionally, Danielle continues to grow her own talents through Spanish language courses that help her connect with her students and families.

Congrats to Danielle Kirchhevel and Class!

