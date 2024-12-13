Peak of Geminid meteor shower not so bright this year. Here's why...

The Geminid meteor shower is normally one of the best of the year, but it won't be quite as spectacular this year across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.

Earth is passing through some space debris left behind by an asteroid. As our atmosphere runs into the debris, it burns up and becomes visible as a meteor, creating the Geminid meteor shower each year around this time. The meteors tend to originate in the eastern sky, near the Gemini constellation, which is where the name comes from, but you don't need to look east to see them. They could shoot across any part of the sky.

The meteor shower peaks this Friday, December 14, but the moon will be nearly full. Having a bright object in the sky will only let us see the brightest meteors this year, greatly dropping the number you can see per hour.

The biggest problem in our part of the Heartland will be the widespread clouds Friday and Saturday nights, which will block nearly the entire show.

While the peak is Friday night, you'll still be able to see the meteor shower early next week when skies are more clear. But, the longer we get from the peak, the fewer you'll be able to see each night.

As with anything you're trying to see in space, you'll want to get away from city lights. That includes also putting down your cell phone. Then, let your eyes adjust to the darkness for about 10-20 minutes. And of course, this time of year, dress for the cold if you're going out to look for some meteors!

Good luck!!

