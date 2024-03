OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Peggy Wheeler loved to make people laugh. In August 2022, she told 3 News Now's Mary Nelson, "I just try to make everybody feel as happy as I am."

This week, Peggy was laid to rest in Omaha.

In her memory, we're honoring her legacy of laughter.

