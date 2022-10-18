'People need to feel safe down there': Throwback Arcade Lounge forced to reapply for liquor license

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Throwback Arcade Lounge, a bar in the Old Market, is at risk of losing its liquor license after reports of a series of fights, drug use and other disturbances.

The bar, located at 14th and Harney Streets, labels itself as ‘Omaha's premier bottle service club’ but is now required to re-file a liquor license application and have a formal hearing.

The city council unanimously approved the measure Tuesday, with Council member Danny Begley saying he wouldn’t feel safe in the bar.

“People need to feel safe down there and in my view clearly that hasn’t happened and this is a step we’ll take to try and work on that,” said Begley.

Ryan Wiesen, a city lawyer, presented around 10 reports of assaults, public urination, illegal parking outside the bar, marijuana use, and even delayed entry for police trying to enter.

3 News Now also spoke with Dan Emanuel, who owns a building next door, who said the bar owners have been bad neighbors.

The bar owner Breana Pham-Carr said they have made changes like hiring off-duty cops as security and even alerted the city to trouble going on outside that was outside their control.

“It seems that no matter what we do there always seems to be a tavern report even if we’re not doing anything wrong,” said Pham-Carr.

A tavern report came from outside the bar just two days ago, Pham-Carr said that was due to the bar calling the police on a person not allowed entry to the bar.

The last time a liquor license was pulled was in 2019, with the Reign Ultra Lounge in Florence for similar issues.

Council President Pete Festersen said they were poised to repeal the license for one location of The Good Life Bar & Grill, before the bar changed ownership .

