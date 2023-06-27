Pet anxiety surrounding the Fourth of July: 'They have no idea what's happening and it can be really scary'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — At the Nebraska Humane Society, pets like Gouda the cat can become frightened by loud noises and bright lights.

During the holiday season, experts suggest pet owners should prepare their pets sooner rather than later to keep them calm for when the fireworks begin.

Pam Wiese, the vice president of marketing and PR at the Nebraska Humane Society said that fireworks cause animals a different type of distress than a thunderstorm would, where animals can feel the pressure changes.

"This is such a new thing for them," said Wiese. "A lot of times they simply have no idea what's happening and it can be really scary for them."

Wiese suggests that pet owners let their pets hide if they want to because they typically hide in a place where they feel protected.

Giving them items that make them feel comfortable — such as toys, a special blanket or their bed — can also ease anxiety.

It's important to try to muffle the firework noise as much as possible. This could be with a fan, TV noise or a radio.

There are also specific products like pheromone sprays and collars that mimic scents a mother gives off to calm the pets. Products such as thundershirts can also be helpful to both dogs and cats.

And while fireworks aren't going off yet, Wiese suggests pet owners start incorporating some of these tactics now.

"If you only put it on when the scary stuff is going to happen then they associate that jacket with the scary stuff," said Wiese about the thundershirt.

Year after year, the Humane Society takes in lost pets after they bolt from fireworks sights and sounds.

Wiese stresses the importance of ID-ing pets.

"It's a good idea to make sure that they have ID," said Wiese. "Just because, on that off chance that they bolt, you're able to get them back that much more quickly."

A tag on the collar with a phone number or address can make a difference. All pets that come to the Humane Society are scanned for microchips, too.

Wiese said that following these tips can make for a safer holiday for everyone, including pets.

