Petition filed to recall Mayor Jean Stothert

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A petition to recall Mayor Jean Stothert was submitted by Jonathan Renteria, who also submitted a recall petition for Councilman Vinny Palermo.

He says his reason is a "failure to repeal the restaurant tax, political opportunism in convening a faux charter convention reducing the number of charter convention members from 25 to 15, all while attempting to increase the cash reserve slush fund from 8% to 12%."

He's demanded a public audit of the process.

The mayor's office says she'll review the recall petition once official notification comes from the election commission.

