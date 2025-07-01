PHONES DOWN, HANDS ON THE WHEEL: Iowa's new Hands-Free Driving Law goes into effect

IOWA (KMTV) — As of July 1, Iowa's new Hands-Free Driving Law has been enacted. Making it illegal to operate your phones and electronic devices while driving in the state, unless it's in a hands-free setting. Iowa is the 31st state to adopt a hands-free driving policy.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The state of Iowa is cracking down on distracted driving, as the new hands-free driving law goes into effect July 1.

This means it is illegal to operate your phones and electronic devices while driving, unless it's in a hands-free setting.

Governor Kim Reynolds signed it into law back in April. The law is in the name: no holding, typing, or scrolling while you’re behind the wheel.

That includes entering GPS coordinates, viewing or streaming content, and making calls – unless voice activated. It all has to be done before you hit the road.

“Iowa's new hands-free law marks a pivotal moment in our fight against distracted driving; it's an unprecedented opportunity to fundamentally change driver behavior," Brett Tjepkes with the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau said. "By embracing this change, we can drastically reduce fatalities and serious injuries on our roads, making Iowa safer for everyone.”

Drivers can use several options to stay hands-free. Things like phone mounts, auxiliary cables, Bluetooth, and other voice command systems are acceptable.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, the Iowa State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies will focus on both education and enforcement during this six-month warning period. Law enforcement across the state is distributing educational materials to raise awareness about the law and how drivers can comply with it. The Department of Transportation, cities, and various coalitions are also distributing information.

Fines will begin at the start of the new year.

Iowa is the 31st state to adopt a hands-free driving policy.

Nebraska has laws against using handheld devices while driving as well, but it is only a secondary offense, not a primary offense. Meaning – you can’t be pulled over for it. You can only be cited after being pulled over for a primary offense.

For more hands-free resources in Iowa and information, click here.

