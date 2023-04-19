Watch Now
Pillen seeks applicants to fill vacancy left by abrupt resignation of state economic development director

“The Good Life is Calling” is among the programs run by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development, which is seeking a new director. (Courtesy Nebraska DED)
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Gov. Jim Pillen has set a deadline of May 2 for applications to fill the vacancy left by the recent resignation of Tony Goins, the director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

Goins resigned April 5 after an investigation by the Nebraska Examiner uncovered instances in which he had used state email to funnel state business to a Lincoln cigar lounge in which he was majority owner, and promote a campaign event at the bar.

The Capital Cigar Lounge also received two state pandemic recovery grants from the agency he had headed since being appointed by then-Gov. Pete Ricketts in 2019.

State law prohibits state agency directors from earning profit from an outside business, other than for service on a corporation board, and from using state resources to promote a political candidate. Officials are also banned from taking action or making a decision that results in financial benefit to themselves, an immediate family member or a “business with which he or she is associated.”

Pillen, in a press release Tuesday, set a May 2 deadline for applicants for the position, which had paid $215,000 a year.

Applications can be made via the Governor’s “Boards and Commissions” portal, in writing to the Office of the Governor (P.O. Box 94848 Lincoln, NE 68509-4848), or online at https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req

In addition, Pillen named Joe Fox, DED’s director of business development, as the interim director pending the hiring of a new director.

Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.

