Pitch Black: Rooted Rhythm Syndicate

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — From weddings to concerts to parties, a DJ can make or break an event.

3 News Now Anchor Serese Cole introduces us to a local DJ who created his own business by combining the old with the new: new school creativity with an old school vibe.

When the music moves Eric Ejike, it takes over from his hands to his feet.

The record scratching, body-swaying, knob turning DJ is the owner of Rooted Rhythm Syndicate.

The music company is four years old, but his inspiration began years ago.

"I have to credit my dad first just because he'd always play music," said Ejike.

Ejike inherited his father's love for lyrics.

"I used to be a big MC Hammer fan. I had the MC Hammer doll. I had two of the movies," he recalled with a chuckle.

Now, he creates his own sweet sounds.

"You got to know how to touch it, drag a record or even just mixing the record," he explained.

Ejike is a Hip-Hop DJ.

"Hip essentially means being cool and fresh and Hop means movement and dance," Ejike shared. "It's being fresh, being funky. Hip Hop started with taking everything else and making it your own, flipping the beat."

He has his own style and a catchy name.

"My DJ name is 'Gitty EJike With It' which is a play on the Will Smith song 'Getting Jiggy With It.' So, one of my goals is to put enough content out so that Will Smith sends me a DJ drop so that he's saying my name,'Gitty Ejike With It'."

Until that happens, you'll find Ejike doing events around town.

He also develops local talent.

"The whole point of Hip Hop is to be original. It was a sin or a crime to sound like somebody else, be like somebody else, and nowadays we get a lot of repetition. So, I like to find artists who are kind of themselves, have their own voices," he stated.

He's most excited about bringing new experiences to Omaha.

"My biggest event is Sneaker Soiree. It's basically where you dress up to the nines then you wear your best pair or favorite part of sneakers, and I also mix that with a concert. I've been able to bring a couple of artists from out of town some nationally known artists here," Ejike said.

Ejike's music selection is a mix of old, new and some he hasn't even listened to yet.

Between his tunes and his beats, Ejike stays true to his music and the Hip Hop culture.

"A lot of events I turn down. I think I'm not your guy for that. If it doesn't align with what I want to do, I won't do it," he admitted.

What he will do is work to entertain a crowd.

"Really seeing people shocked and surprised when you mix and blend a couple of things together that they haven't heard, bring something new and fresh to that's kind of what I love the most," he said with a smile.

One of Ejike's goals is to begin networking with big festivals.

To learn more about Rooted Rhythm Syndicate, go to their Facebook page.

The music company is one of the businesses that made it to the semi-final round of the Pitch Black contest. The grand finale is Saturday. If you'd like to see the finalists make their last pitch, there are still tickets available at wepitchblack.com.

The business with the best pitch will walk away with $10,000 dollars.

