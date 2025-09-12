Plans for McCook immigration detention facility spark controversy, potential building code violations

Controversy around the conversion of the McCook Work Ethic Camp to an immigration detention facility continues as the legislature prepares for a hearing about modifications to the facility.

Nebraska Legislature's Urban Affairs Committee Chair Terrell McKinney, who represents North Omaha and other parts of Douglas County, called the for the hearing, to discusss potential building code issues

I spoke with Senator Wendy Deboer, she's on the judiciary committee, which met with Pillen's staff to discuss possible changes last week..she also has concerns about making changes at the site…

"They face, the feds will face, you know, a pretty strong uphill battle here, and the institution itself, the WEC facility, needs so much modification in order to be used by ICE for detention in order to, you know, fulfill what ICE needs the, the, the facility to look like," said Sen. DeBoer.

Members of Governor Jim Pillen’s staff were invited to attend the hearing. But, declined. IN a letter to Senator McKinney staff said the Urban Affairs Committee lacks legal jurisdiction and oversight authority to examine these issues. And called concerns with overcrowding “misguided."

While conversations continue to take place, an agreement with the federal government has not been met.

Former Senator Justin Wayne also called the legality of into question, because the legislature oversees state charitable, mental, reformatory, and penal institutions.

He said converting the facility requires legislative authorization. While Governor Jim Pillen says that "supreme executive power rests with the Governor."

