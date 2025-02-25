Plans move forward in Village of Brock for a solar farm neighbors are opposed to

BROCK, Neb. (KMTV) — From farmland to solar paneled rows; Plans for a 1200-acre solar farm is looming for neighbors in the Village of Brock. Developers are back with a revised application to share with the village board.

3 News Now Reporter Jill Lamkins first visited the village back in August when neighbors were made aware of this project.

Developers were last here in September and since, the village board had them revise their project application prompting the company to make some voluntary adjustments.

Neighbors have concerns over safety, the environment and proximity to village homes.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Sun's out and solar power could be too, in the Village of Brock. Neighbors have said no to a solar farm, but the developer isn't giving up quite yet.

Plans for a 1200-acre solar farm is looming for neighbors in the Village of Brock.

Brock is a small but mighty community with a population of 123. It's just over an hour south of Omaha.

3 News Now Reporter Jill Lamkins first visited the village back in August when neighbors were made aware of this project. They weren't happy then and they aren’t happy now.

Now, for the third time, developers from National Grid Renewables are back and neighbors like Dave and Susan Piper still aren't convinced this project is for the better. They have concerns over safety, the environment and proximity to village homes.

"There's lots of acres of ground that is good for nothing else. Find that. Put the solar panels there. Nemaha County doesn't need more electricity,” said the Pipers.

Developers were last here in September and since, the village board had them revise their project application prompting the company to make some voluntary adjustments.

"Our commitment is to do at least 500 ft from the residential boundary of the village itself and the residences, individual residences are rural properties, at least at least 300 ft from the edge of the residence to our solar modules just to provide a little additional buffer to give people some additional comfort,” said Jay Hesse, senior director of development for National Grid Renewables.

On Monday, National Grid Renewables held an open house for neighbors to ask questions and learn more about the project.

"I guess my major concern as being the assistant on the Brock Fire Department is emergency management as a whole with in this particular case fire being ours,” said Cory Jeanneret.

Jeanneret has been with the fire department for 15 years and while he's opposed to the project, he's here to try and understand how to keep his community safe.

While nothing is set in stone yet, the next step for National Grid Renewables is to secure a building permit from the village board. After that, things like construction and operations can get underway.

For neighbors like Jeanneret and the Pipers, they aren't going quietly.

"If you want to see nothing but wind and solar in this state instead of beautiful farm ground, then I guess just leave it alone. But I'm fighting. Dave's fighting. This community of Brock is fighting. Our neighbors are fighting. And I highly, highly suggest this whole state, you better get behind and get started on this,” said Susan.