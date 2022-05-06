Polar Plunge returns to Council Bluffs Saturday with new look

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — For more than 15 years, people have jumped into frigid waters in Council Bluffs to raise money for Special Olympics Iowa.

That time has returned once again.

Saturday, Council Bluffs will host its polar plunge, an event that fundraises for more than 14,500 Special Olympic athletes across the state.

In years past, the event has been held at Lake Manawa. This year, it is being moved to the 100 block in downtown Council Bluffs, and folks will jump into a mobile plunge unit.

Special Olympics Iowa says not to worry, the water will still be frigid.

That’s not the only change they have made to this year’s event.

“There’s a cornhole tournament in addition to the Polar Plunge. We’re blocking off that 100 block of Broadway, outside Barley’s, and we’re going to have three different divisions for the cornhole tournament,” Megan Filipi with Special Olympics Iowa said. “Then we will have some music. 89.7 the River will be there to make some announcements and play some music and things like that, and then you can patron the businesses in that area too.”

There will also be food and t-shirts available.

For more information on the event, and how much you must fundraise or donate to participate in the plunge and/or the cornhole tournament, click here.

