Polls open Tuesday for Nebraska primary election

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Tuesday is primary election day in Nebraska and the Douglas County Election Commission is ready for what it believes will be the highest total turnout for a gubernatorial race in the county's history.

Douglas County Election Commissioner Brian Kruse is predicting a 35% turnout.

The next highest was a 27% turnout in 2006 when Tom Osborne and Dave Heineman squared off in the governor's race.

Kruse says they've sent out more than 85,000 early voting ballots which is also a record.

"We look at early voting numbers, we look at interest in races—which obviously we have a highly contested governor's race on the Republican side—and we kind of get a feel for what campaigns, political parties, and candidates are telling us as well," said Brian Kruse, Douglas County Election Commissioner.

The Election Commission has nine new scanning machines. Each machine will be run by two people from different parties and is capable of scanning 250 pieces of paper every minute.

A few reminders—all ballots are due by 8 p.m. If you received an early voting ballot, you must use that ballot to vote and must sign the back of the envelope and have it in one of the 13 drop boxes by 8 p.m.

Kruse also wants to remind everyone to check their polling location before leaving their home.

Because of redistricting, 40% of Douglas County voters will have a new polling place.

For the county's drop box and polling locations, visit this website.

