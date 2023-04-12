Pollutants and Pollen create air quality concerns in the Midwest

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Air quality remains a concern in the region. Smoke from ag fires in Kansas and Oklahoma continue to blow into eastern Nebraska, putting the air quality in the moderate range.

That means it could be a problem for people with respiratory illnesses or are otherwise sensitive to smoke.

This creates a double whammy with another seasonal headache — allergies.

"So we have all of the chemicals that come from the burning so those would fall into the inorganic pollutants. And we also have really high pollen counts right now, so that's gonna be your molds and pollens and all those allergies,” said Dr. Zachary Depew, Pulmonologist with CHI Health

Air quality issues are expected to linger into Wednesday.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.