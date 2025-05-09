Pope Leo XIV: What we know about the first American pope

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Celebration erupted in St. Peter's Square as a new pope was chosen on the second day of the conclave.

69-year-old Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected as the 267th pope.

He chose the name Pope Leo XIV.

He is the first ever pope from the United States.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I never thought I would have seen the day that there would be an American pope."

He was born in Chicago, graduated from Villanova University, and studied at the Catholic Theological Union of Chicago before being ordained as a priest in 1982.

He speaks five different languages and spent many years doing missionary work in Peru, where he is also a citizen.

Pope Francis made Prevost a Cardinal in 2023; his most recent role was overseeing the selection of new bishops around the world.

"Peace be with you all," Pope Leo XIV said.

Overall, considered a centrist, Prevost is seen as progressive on some social issues but conservative on church doctrine.

"He is not a showboat; he is very calm, but extremely intelligent and extremely compassionate," said Father Mark Francis, who studied with Pope Leo XIV at the Catholic Theological Union.

He is a member of the Augustinian religious order, which could play into how this papacy is run.

"I think, you know, we are going to see this, kind of, drawing back of the central message of God's love of love in the Gospel, and I think that’s what I would guess is going to characterize you know part of his papacy," said Gintaras Duda, a professor of physics at Creighton University. Duda graduated from Villanova University and teaches about the intersection of science and religion in his cosmology course.

All eyes remain on Pope Leo XIV as his papacy begins, with many wondering how his leadership will differ from Pope Francis.

New Archbishop Michael McGovern reacted to the announcement of the new leader of the Catholic Church.

"Well, I wondered if there would ever be a Pope from the United States, I didn't really even think about Chicago," McGovern said. "At different levels, I think this is going to be a real spring-time for the church and I hope for the world."

The reaction to the news is stretching worldwide, and of course, including Omaha, we talked to neighbors as the news broke.