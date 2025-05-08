'It's a historic moment for all of us': Marian students and faculty admire first American Pope

Video shows Marian High School, students, mass and students watching pope.

Students at Marian learned about Pope Leo XIV’s election during class—and say it was an exciting, unforgettable moment. Many hope the new pope will carry on Pope Francis’s work, especially on issues like climate change.

The announcement coincided with a pre-scheduled Mass, where both the priest and sisters reflected on the global significance of the moment. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Students and sisters at Marian are filled with excitement after the historic election of Pope Leo the Fourteenth—the first American pope in history.

For many on campus, the news broke right in the middle of class. Since then, students say it's been the main topic of conversation in the hallways and lunchroom.

Students first learned that a new pope had been chosen—and shortly after, discovered he was American.

Cece Behounec says hearing the news during class made the moment feel especially dramatic.

"Somebody just yells, 'We have a new pope!' and Maddi goes, 'Wait—was the smoke actually white?' said Behounec. "Our teacher pulled up all the stats—how long they vote, how old each cardinal is—it was super exciting."

Sophia LoSole says she’ll miss Pope Francis, but hopes Pope Leo will continue his mission—especially on global issues like climate change.

"I hope that this new pope is able to carry on that and come out with a solution to make it better," she LoSole.

Maddie Bergmann, who was raised Catholic, says while Pope Leo may be a new name to many, she believes he’s the right choice.

"I have faith that the cardinals.. the 133 of them picked the person that's going to guide us into our next era of Catholicism and I have complete faith this is going to go well," said Bergmann.

The excitement continued into a pre-scheduled mass. The priest who led it acknowledged the historical significance of the moment.

"I mean who would ever believe that we would have an American pope, I mean it's just—it's never happened before. It's exciting," said Father Tom Fangman.

One of the Marian sisters also reflected on the broader impact of the moment.

"It's a historic moment for all of us—not just the Catholic Church, but everybody in the world, because he accepts everybody in the world… so it's a great moment for all of us," said Jackie Thorn.

Students say they feel proud—and energized—to be witnessing a moment of history as Pope Leo the Fourteenth takes the world stage.

