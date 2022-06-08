Pottawattamie County election commissioner projects 10% voter turnout for 2022 primary election

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — The Iowa 2022 gubernatorial primary election is underway and the polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

At one polling place in Council Bluffs, voters have had no problems getting in and out.

“I try to vote every year for all the elections,” Council Bluffs Resident Kirk Madsen said. “I think it’s our duty, our right.”

Madsen voted this morning and had no trouble getting in and out because there was no line at all.

Pottawattamie County Auditor and Election Commissioner Melvyn Houser projects just a 10% voter turnout for the county.

“That’s about what it runs for these primaries. It will be higher for the general, but since there’s no president on the ballot that lowers people’s interest also,” he said.

By comparison, Douglas County had a voter turnout of more than 30%.

While there was a heated Governor's race in Nebraska, and only one candidate from each party running for Governor in Iowa, 10% is still a low number. The lack of people hitting the polls has left voters in the county disappointed.

“Turnout for this normally is not real high and I think that’s kind of a reflection on society, which is a shame,” Madsen said. “I look forward to voting. I encourage others to vote and we will see what the turnout is today.”

“Go on Facebook. Go on Twitter. You see everyone saying they’re so frustrated with different things,” Council Bluffs resident Karl Hake said. “Unless you vote, you really can’t do anything about it. You’re just part of the problem, not part of the solution.”

If you are an Iowa resident and want to vote you still have time.

In years past polls closed at 9 p.m., but now they close at 8 p.m. To vote in Iowa you must have an ID.

To check your polling place, which may have changed due to redistricting, or to see what forms of identification is accepted, click here.

