Pretrial procedures continue for Bellevue father in connection to the deaths of his children

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — Adam Price made an appearance at the Sarpy County Courthouse Monday afternoon for pretrial procedures.

Price was arrested back in May after his children Theodore, 3, and Emily, 5, were found dead in his home.

He now faces two counts of felony child abuse resulting in death.

The cause of death is still under investigation.

According to a news release from the Bellevue Police Department, officers responded to the home on Saturday, May 15, at 9:50 p.m. and Sunday, May 16, just before 9 a.m. to check the well-being of two children and their father.

They made the check after the children's mother said their father had not checked in with her as he was supposed to do.

Police say it did not appear anyone was at the home on Saturday night or Sunday morning, and they did not have enough evidence to enter the home.

Just after 11 a.m. on Sunday, May 16, both police and the Bellevue Fire Department were dispatched back to the home after a boy and a girl was found dead.

Police say the mother of the children, Mary Nielsen, called friends to check on the house and that those friends found the children and called the police. Nielsen lives in Illinois.

Price was arrested that same day in Pacifica, California.

In court on Monday, it was announced that the pretrial process will continue, as BPD wait to receive more evidence and information from Pacifica law enforcement.

The next pretrial date is set for September 27th, at 1:30 p.m.

