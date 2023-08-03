'Probable' sighting of mountain lion in Sarpy County

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission considers a reported mountain lion sighting in Sarpy County late Wednesday as "probable."

This time, the possible sighting is further south than any other sightings known to 3 News Now. It was near 96th and Schram Streets, in a neighborhood near Walnut Creek Recreation Area.

"NGPC is considering it probable but unconfirmed due to the low light and lack of definition in the video," a commission spokesperson said in an email.

"NGPC and other agencies are collectively monitoring the area and searching including overnight," the spokesperson added.

The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office was called to an address near 96th and Schram at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday night. Lt. Greg Monico said no deputies saw a mountain lion, but they believe the sighting is legitimate.

The video above was taken by Ayden Barnby.

READ PRESS RELEASE FROM NEBRASKA GAME AND PARKS COMMISSION:

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission confirmed mountain lion presence in Omaha on Aug. 2 via tracks and photo evidence.

The animal was moving south along Papillion Creek between Interstate 80 and 96th Street.

Also, a Game and Parks law enforcement officer and the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported observation of a mountain lion east of Walnut Creek Recreation Area near the southern city limit of Papillion around midnight Aug. 3. This observation is considered probable but unconfirmed by Game and Parks due to a lack of definitive evidence.

Game and Parks and other agencies will continue to monitor and search for the animal and are requesting people call Game and Parks or local police if they observe a mountain lion.

Game and Parks cannot relocate mountain lions for the following reasons:

Public safety is the top priority.

Nebraska does not have large tracts of public land with adequate habitat for a lion to be relocated. Nebraska is approximately 98% privately owned, any mountain lion moved could quickly enter private land.

Zoos typically do not accept adult mountain lions that have lived in the wild; these animals are stressed by people and confinement and do not do well in zoos.

Tranquilizers can take up to 10 minutes to take effect, and animals often run after being darted. These animals may be difficult or impossible to relocate and may cross into traffic or highly populated areas in a partially drugged state.

Game and Parks reminds people that mountain lion attacks are rare. In the event of a mountain lion encounter:

Do not approach a mountain lion.

Leave the animal an avenue of escape.

Stay calm, move slowly.

Back away safely if you can. Do not turn your back to the lion or start running.

Raise your arms or backpack to appear larger.

Lift your children to prevent them from running.

If you are being attacked fight back. Mountain lion have been successfully driven off with bare hands. Use rocks, or whatever you can get your hands on. Try to remain on your feet or get back up if knocked down.

To view the mountain lion response plan or more information about mountain lions visit, OutdoorNebraska.gov.

