Omaha mountain lion spotted again near 108th and M at apartment complex

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The mountain lion that's been roaming around Omaha was spotted again at Aspen Lofts Apartments near 108th and M Streets.

A video posted on social media by Rachel Bolt shows the animal roaming the apartment parking lot Tuesday night a little after 11 p.m. and then followed by Omaha Police officers a short while later.

Experts say you shouldn't run from a mountain lion. That might trigger its instinct to chase. Make yourself appear threatening, experts say. Make yourself appear big and keep eye contact. While keeping eye contact with the cat, pick up kids so they don't run, and throw things if you can. Speak loudly and firmly.

Omaha Police say to call 911 if the mountain lion is spotted.

